UrduPoint.com

Contemporary Art To The Metaverse: Takashi Murakami's Poppy Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Contemporary art to the metaverse: Takashi Murakami's poppy trip

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Takashi Murakami is known for blending pop art and Asian fine arts, but for his latest exhibition in New York, he is moving into the metaverse.

At the show "An Arrow Through History" that opened this week at Manhattan's Gagosian Gallery, Murakami builds bridges from traditional fine arts to Japanese pop art to buzzy NFTs -- the digital tokens that represent original artwork.

Murakami told AFP he is concerned that younger generations are screen-obsessed and "don't understand the contemporary art history." "They can enjoy very few things, but with the plus of augmented reality, maybe the young people open their eyes more and then step into the contemporary art scene," the 60-year-old Japanese artist said.

Of late, athletes, artists, celebrities and tech stars have been hawking NFTs, which use the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies.

"When I work on a creative production, I make no distinction between digital and analog," Murakami said in a statement from Gagosian.

"I'm always working in the context of contemporary art, and that context is all about whether I can be involved in events that manage to trigger a cognitive revolution." - 'Into the metaverse' - In one piece, Murakami painted thick canvases and wooden structures the blue and white patterns of fish, inspired by Chinese porcelain vases dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

Using Snapchat and an augmented reality filter, visitors can be immersed in the exhibition room via their phones, standing among digital images of fish that swim among the physically real works of art.

"Japanese culture originally came from the Eurasian continent, and my concept has been to go beyond from there into the metaverse, shooting through the history of art with a single arrow," Murakami said in the statement.

The metaverse is an immersive virtual reality which is accessible with augmented or virtual reality glasses, and is a concept that has experienced a boost in recent years.

Stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Murakami told AFP that "I was watching the reality in my house, so that was a very monumental moment." "For us it was getting super stressful every day, we could not go outside," he said -- but his kids could enjoy VR.

"That meant I had to change the mind, to fit in with the next generation of my kids," he said. "This is my first answer -- the show."Murakami is also set to open a special exhibition at The Broad contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, titled "Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow," which will include immersive environments and run from May 21 until September 25.

Related Topics

Technology China Fine Young Los Angeles Same Manhattan New York Cryptocurrency May September All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At least 12 passengers killed, 10 others injured i ..

At least 12 passengers killed, 10 others injured in vans' accident near Kot Ladh ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

11 hours ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

11 hours ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.