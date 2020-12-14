UrduPoint.com
Continue Brexit Talks 'as Long As' Deal Possible: Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Continue Brexit talks 'as long as' deal possible: Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade should continue "as long as an agreement is possible", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday, after both sides extended the negotiations once again.

"The negotiations will continue and we think it's the right thing to do," Maas told reporters in Berlin. "As long as an agreement is possible, we will keep negotiating. At the same time, we are stepping up emergency planing for an unregulated Brexit."

