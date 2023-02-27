UrduPoint.com

Contract Killings Come Cheap In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Contract killings come cheap in South Africa

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Getting rid of an insufferable husband comes relatively cheap in South Africa, while political hits are more expensive.

Crime studies say hiring a contract killer costs anywhere between $145 and $8,700 in South Africa, where assassinations have come under renewed spotlight after the murder of a popular rapper.

One of South Africa's hottest artists, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, was shot dead outside a restaurant in the city of Durban earlier this month.

Forbes, 35, was gunned down on a Friday night alongside his friend Tebello Motsoane or "Tibz", 41, as the two were walking towards their car along one of the most popular roads in the southeastern coastal city.

The incident shocked the nation, which has grown accustomed to crime and violence.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates.

AKA's murder was captured on security camera footage that went viral online.

In it, a man wearing a white hat is seen crossing a road and walking at pace past a parked car.

He approaches the singer from behind on the sidewalk and opens fire at close range before running away.

Police said they are following multiple leads, but everything points towards a targeted assassination.

No arrests have been made so far.

Only about one in five murder cases are solved in the country, according to the latest annual police report.

With data released in February showing there were an average of 82 murders a day across the country between October and December, many killers remain unnamed and at large.

"Few murders involving hitmen end up in court and when they do hitmen are often killed," Mary de Haas, an academic focusing on political violence in Durban's KwaZulu-Natal province, told AFP.

That makes eliminating someone seem "pretty easy" she said.

It is not known how much AKA's murder cost.

But the more prominent a target, the higher the cost of their assassination, according to a 2021 report by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, a Swiss think tank.

Hitmen in South Africa billed little more than $3,000 on average for murders motivated by personal reasons, according to the study -- although figures varied also depending on eventual insurance pay-outs.

Politically motivated and organised crime-related hits cost more.

Earlier this month a city employee in Cape Town was shot dead in her car.

Her body was found at the entrance of the construction site of a real estate project worth more than 500 million rand ($27 million).

Prior to the killing, people working on the project had suffered from intimidation and extortion attempts, according to a source at city hall.

The city, run by the country's leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, offered a 100,000 rand reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who every three months presents nationwide crime statistics in a live broadcast, has long been under pressure to improve the situation.

"The quarterly crime stats... represent more of a history lesson highlighting the shortcomings of policing, rather than a crime intelligence toolset," Cape Town city hall said in a statement.

As he unveiled the latest figures this month, Cele said police continued "to arrest hit men and those who order assassinations".

Related Topics

Africa Dead Murder Fire World Police Road Car Forbes Man Durban Cape Town Mary Alliance South Africa Tank SITE February October December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

21 minutes ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

32 minutes ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

42 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

49 minutes ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.