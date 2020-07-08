UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Controversial Alaska Hunting Techniques To Return As Bans Reversed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Controversial Alaska hunting techniques to return as bans reversed

Los Angeles, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Luring bears with bait including bacon and donuts, using flashlights to blind prey and shooting wolf pups in their dens will become legal across Alaska Thursday under a new Federal law rolling back bans introduced under the Obama administration.

The highly controversial hunting techniques -- which also include using dogs to track bears, and shooting swimming caribou from motor boats -- have been fiercely criticized by environmentalists, but long employed by indigenous peoples to subsist.

Under then-President Barack Obama the National Park Service (NPS) in 2015 prohibited the practices on national preserves in Alaska.

Alaskan hunters and local officials challenged the ban at the time, arguing it encroached on the way of life of the state's residents and hurt their ability to feed their families.

"Living off the land is a critical component of rural Alaska lifestyle," Eddie Grasser, director of wildlife conservation for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told the New York Times last month.

The controversial practices are rarely used by recreational hunters but used primarily in remote communities, he said.

But naturalists and animal rights groups have slammed the Trump administration's decision to scrap the bans, accusing the White House of sacrificing species conservations for economic interests and the hunting lobby.

"The Trump administration has shockingly reached a new low in its treatment of wildlife. Allowing the killing of bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens is barbaric and inhumane," said Jamie Rappaport Clark, president and CEO at Defenders of Wildlife.

Congress in April 2017 already lifted a ban on hunting bears in Alaska from a helicopter or airplane.

President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr, is an avid hunter who has traveled to Alaska multiple times on hunting trips.

Earlier this year the pro-hunting US-based Safari Club, which campaigned for the bans to be lifted, offered an Alaskan hunting expedition with Donald Trump Jr as top prize in a fundraising lottery.

ban/amz/st

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Trump New York April 2017 2015 From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

7 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

9 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.