Perpignan, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Wallaby Israel Folau, who was sacked last May by Rugby Australia over a homophobic social media post, scored on his Catalans Dragons debut in Saturday's 36-18 Super League win over Castleford.

Folau, 30, who joined the French side on January 28, crossed after just six minutes having caught a high up and under.