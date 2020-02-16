UrduPoint.com
Controversial Folau Scores On Catalans Winning Debut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Controversial Folau scores on Catalans winning debut

Perpignan, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Wallaby Israel Folau, who was sacked last May by Rugby Australia over a homophobic social media post, scored on his Catalans Dragons debut in Saturday's 36-18 Super League win over Castleford.

Folau, 30, who joined the French side on January 28, crossed after just six minutes having caught a high up and under.

His name was cheered when it was read out on the sound system at Stade Gilbert Brutus pre-match.

Folau, who was playing his first rugby league match in 10 years, followed Sam Tomkins' early try in the south of France.

He almost repeated the feat half an hour into the proceedings after claiming a ball in the air but was a yard short of the tryline before he was tackled.

More than 8,000 fans were present as the hosts claimed their maiden win of the campaign in Folau's first game since featuring for Australian rugby union side the Waratahs last April.

However, his arrival in Super League has been met with condemnation from other clubs and sparked a rule change to allow the competition to prevent "controversial signings" in the future.

Folau, a dual code international, was fired by Rugby Australia after saying "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

