UrduPoint.com

Controversy Clouds Ashes Before A Ball Is Even Bowled

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:40 AM

Controversy clouds Ashes before a ball is even bowled

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Cricket's oldest rivalry pitting Australia against England always throws up on-field rancour, but the upcoming Ashes series has been engulfed by controversy before a ball is even bowled.

With the opening Test starting in Brisbane on December 8, Australia's preparations have been consumed by a text-message scandal while English cricket is facing claims of institutional racism.

First to Australia and Tim Paine, who quit as Test captain earlier this month when lewd text messages he sent to a female colleague in 2017 were about to be made public.

The 36-year-old, previously seen as squeaky-clean, had been appointed to repair Australia's reputation after the 2018 "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal which rocked cricket and cost Steve Smith the captaincy.

Paine has now withdrawn from the Australian Test squad completely, despite team-mates urging him to continue.

The way Cricket Australia (CA) handled a 2018 inquiry that cleared Paine, and the current administration now throwing him under the bus in the eyes of some, has also been in the spotlight.

Former England skipper Alistair Cook said the drama would inevitably upset "team dynamic".

"It is the kind of external noise that a team does not need going into such an important series," he said in Britain's Sunday Times.

"There has been speculation that Paine's absence will make Australia stronger.

"It's possible that his replacement... may be a better wicketkeeper-batsman but the removal of an established captain, in such circumstances, is a distraction that can only unsettle the team dynamic." Australia now head into the Gabba Test led by Pat Cummins, a fast bowler with little captaincy experience and whose tactical decisions will come under close scrutiny.

His appointment was nevertheless broadly welcomed, but Smith becoming his deputy threatened yet more controversy. Spin legend Shane Warne said that Smith should never even have been considered after "Sandpaper-gate".

"His second chance is getting to play for Australia again and in my opinion announcing him as vice-captain opens up CA for ridicule and criticism," Warne told reporters.

While Paine's downfall sent shockwaves through Australia, the British press rubbed their hands in glee.

"Career in Ashes," Sky sports screamed.

But the gloating was tempered by a racism storm rocking English cricket, sparked by allegations from Pakistan-born Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq told a parliamentary inquiry how racist language was "constantly" used during his two spells at English county club Yorkshire, where he played alongside England Test captain Joe Root.

He made allegations against several high-profile individuals, including former England players.

Root broke his silence from the team's Australian base to demand change. But he also said that he had not witnessed racism during his time at Yorkshire.

Rafiq called Root "a good man" who "never engaged in racist language", but also said that he was hurt by Root's reaction to his claims.

The 30-year-old Root hasn't fronted the media since.

England managing director Ashley Giles admits there has been reflection among the Ashes squad and they now have a "great opportunity" to lead the way in how sport and society tackles discrimination.

"We are in the public eye, very front and centre at the moment with the issues we have in the game and it's great that we can do something about it," he said in Australia on Sunday.

The five-Test Ashes series had already got off to a rocky start with fears it could be cancelled after months of concern from England over tough Covid-19 quarantine guidelines set down by Australia.

After tense negotiations a breakthrough was reached and a full-strength team jetted to Australia for 14 days in quarantine, only to be met by torrential rain when they emerged, largely washing out last week one of only two scheduled practice games.

Related Topics

Cricket Storm Scandal Australia Sports Threatened Brisbane Man Lead Tim Paine May December Sunday 2017 2018 National University Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

8 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

8 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.