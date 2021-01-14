UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Convenience Store Operator Couche-Tard Makes Offer For Carrefour

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Convenience store operator Couche-Tard makes offer for Carrefour

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Canadian convenience store operator Couche-Tard said Wednesday it had made a non-binding offer for Carrefour that values the French supermarket group at more than 16 billion Euros ($19.5 billion).

"The terms of the transaction are under discussion and remain subject to diligence, but the consideration is currently expected to be in cash in large majority," Couche-Tard said in a statement.

The firm, which also operates stores under the Circle K and On the Run brands, said its friendly offer was 20 euros per share. Given the number of Carrefour shares in circulation, the offer values the firm at over 16 billion euros.

Carrefour's shares shot over 13 percent higher on Wednesday, to 17.52 euros just before trading wrapped up for the day. The offer is considerably higher than the 14 euros around which the supermarket giant's shares have fluctuated for the past six months.

Couche-Tard, which had a market capitalisation of roughly CAN$46 billion ($36 bn, 30 bn euros) as of Tuesday, said there was no certainty at this stage the discussions would result in an agreement or transaction.

"In considering strategic transactions, Couche-Tard will remain focused on creating stakeholder value," it added.

A internal Carrefour document seen by AFP said the firm's management will examine the Couche-Tard offer to see whether it is advantageous for the group and its stakeholders.

Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores of various formats in more than 30 countries, and generated a net profit of 1.3 billion euros on revenue of 80.7 billion euros in 2019.

Couche-Tard has a worldwide network of more than 14,200 stores. It earned a net profit of $2.4 billion on sales of $54 billion in its non-calendar 2019 fiscal year.

Related Topics

Circle 2019 Market Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.