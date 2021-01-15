UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cook Islanders To Resume Quarantine-free Travel To New Zealand

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Cook Islanders to resume quarantine-free travel to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from Jan. 21, enabling access to essential services such as health, according to an official announcement on Friday.

"Following confirmation of the Cook Islands' COVID free status, and the implementation of strict health and border protocols we are now in the position to resume quarantine-free travel for passengers from the Cook Islands into New Zealand," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown said "Cook Islanders look forward to quarantine-free entry to New Zealand to enable access to essential services, in the lead up to resuming free movement of people in both directions.

" Both countries continue to take a very careful approach to managing borders as the spread of COVID remains the paramount concern, Ardern said.

"New Zealand and the Cook Islands are united in our commitment to protecting our communities from COVID-19," she said.

"These arrangements do not apply to New Zealanders wishing to travel to the Cook Islands. We said we would take a phased approach to resuming two-way travel and will do so only once all safety protocols can be met," Ardern added.

Officials of both governments are committed to working towards ensuring all safety protocols and response capabilities are in place for the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel between the two countries within the first quarter of 2021, she said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead Border All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Classes from one to eight will be reopened from Fe ..

3 seconds ago

South African team will arrive in Pakistan by tomo ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 45 d ..

39 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.