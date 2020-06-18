Cook Islands PM to step down after a decade

Avarua, Cook Islands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna has announced he will stand down after almost a decade as leader of the tiny Pacific nation and hand over power to his deputy Mark Brown.

Puna said in a statement released late Wednesday that he was resigning to seek the secretary-general's role at the Pacific Islands Forum, the 18-nation regional grouping.

Puna listed his achievements as helping the Cooks qualify for developed nation status with the OECD, growing the tourism industry and creating one of the world's largest marine parks.

"It (is) a record to be proud of, especially since his successive terms as leader had achieved so many beneficial gains for the people of the Cook Islands," a statement from his office said.

Brown, a former finance minister who became Puna's deputy in 2018, will take over leadership duties in the island nation of 18,000 in September.

Puna, 70, plans to put his name forward as Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general when incumbent Meg Taylor's term ends later this year.

The forum's annual summit was due to be held in Vanuatu this August but has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.