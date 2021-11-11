UrduPoint.com

'Cool' As Ex-All Blacks Coach Mitchell Sees Son Star At World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Daryl Mitchell on Wednesday said his father in the stands would have been "chuffed" as he led New Zealand to a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls as New Zealand chased down their target of 167 with an over to spare in front of his parents in Abu Dhabi.

"It was cool to have dad there," man of the match Mitchell said about the presence of his father John, who coached the All Blacks from 2001-03.

John Mitchell is now defence coach with the English rugby team.

"Obviously flying over from England, with what's going on in the world at the moment with COVID, yeah, it makes it challenging at times, but it was cool to have him in the crowd.

"Obviously with the bubble life I can't catch up with him, but I'm sure I'll have a chat to him on the phone tonight and he'll be pretty chuffed."New Zealand will meet either Pakistan or Australia in Sunday's final in Dubai.

