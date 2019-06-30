UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cool Reprieve For Parts Of Europe As Germany Roasts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Cool reprieve for parts of Europe as Germany roasts

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A welcome dip in temperatures came to parts of Europe on Sunday, bringing relief to areas which have sweltered through a widespread, deadly heatwave for nearly a week.

Hot-weather warnings were lifted across north and west France, days after the country posted all-time high temperatures as it sizzled along with Italy, Spain and some central European nations.

Six days of intense heat fuelled huge blazes and pollution peaks, and officially claimed four lives in France, two in Italy and another two in Spain, including a 17-year-old harvest worker, a 33-year-old roofer and a 72-year-old homeless man.

The mercury was set to start dropping for France and Spain from Sunday, but still rise in Germany, with temperatures as high as 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places before cooling down from Monday.

On Saturday night in Spain, firefighters were battling high flames in strong winds and blistering heat soon after they managed to contain another inferno in nearly 72 hours.

A fire that started Friday in the central Spanish town of Almorox burnt at least 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres), spilling over into the Madrid region and forcing the evacuation of a village, emergency services said.

In France, fires have razed about 600 hectares and dozens of houses in the Gard department in the country's south.

- Like a 'blowtorch' - This is the same region where a new French record of 45.9 degrees Celsius was set Friday, prompting the Meteo France weather service to issue its highest alert level of red for the first time.

Winegrowers in the south of France said their precious crops have been badly burnt.

"Some vines seem to have been hit with a blowtorch," Jerome Despey said, while Catherine Bernard likened it to the effects of a hairdryer.

"I've been a winegrower for 30 years. I have never seen a vine burnt by a sudden onset of heat like yesterday," Despey added.

France is the seventh European country to ever register a plus 45-degree temperature, along with Bulgaria, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece and North Macedonia, Meteo France said.

- 'Avoidable deaths' - France remains haunted by the memory of the devastating heatwave of August 2003 in which nearly 15,000 people were estimated to have died.

"I want to appeal to the sense of responsibility of citizens -- there are avoidable deaths in every heatwave," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

Meteorologists point to a blast of hot air from northern Africa for the scorching early European summer.

Scientists warn that global warming linked to human fossil fuel use could make such heatwaves more frequent.

In Germany, the national weather service said temperatures were more than four degrees higher in June than an international reference period of 1981-2010.

The stifling heat caused air quality to nosedive in some European cities, prompting local authorities to take anti-pollution measures.

In Paris, Lyon and Marseille, authorities have banned the most polluting cars from the roads in recent days.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Fire Prime Minister Europe France Died Germany Alert Marseille Lyon Paris Man Madrid Same Spain Italy Bulgaria Portugal Macedonia Greece June August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Press: Europe heat signals need for climate ac ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2019 in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

11 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

11 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.