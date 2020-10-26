UrduPoint.com
Cooney Joins Ireland Squad Ahead Of France Clash

Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:21 PM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Ulster's John Cooney has been called into Ireland's squad for this weekend's potential Six Nations title decider against France in Paris, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

Cooney will provide additional scrum-half cover after Jamison Gibson-Park suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend's win over Italy which took Ireland to the top of the standings.

The 28-year-old was preferred to Cooney as Conor Murray's back-up against the Azzurri and came off the bench to win his first cap.

Ireland were already without Garry Ringrose for Saturday's match at the Stade de France after the centre broke his jaw.

Second-placed England are also able to clinch the tournament as they travel to Italy this weekend.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

