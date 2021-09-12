Cooper the hero as Australia upset South Africa

Gold Coast, Australia, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Quade Cooper held his nerve to nail a last-gasp penalty on his international comeback Sunday to be Australia's hero in a nail-biting 28-26 Rugby Championship upset of world champions South Africa.

The 33-year-old, in his first Test in four years, slotted an amazing eight-from-eight kicks to score 23 of the Wallabies points in a triumphant return.

Australia came into the match after three demoralising defeats against the All Blacks, but with Cooper back as playmaker, they proved a different team.

Playing his 71st Test, he provided attacking flair and authority to help steer them to victory against an experienced Springboks, who beat Argentina twice at home last month after a series win against the British and Irish Lions.

After Australia took a 19-11 lead into the second half, the gutsy Springboks battled back and were 25-26 in front with a minute left.

But they threw the game away with a needless penalty as the siren sounded and the unflappable Cooper stepped to nail a long-range kick that sent the crowd wild.

"It's a good bounce back, a good reply," said Michael Hooper, who equalled George Gregan's record for most Tests as Wallabies captain, after the flanker led the side for a 59th time.

"Quade is a big-time player and he stepped up and said 'I've got it' and he nailed it," he added of the match-winning penalty.

It was a much-needed win for coach Dave Rennie after the team crashed to the All Blacks three times in the space of a month as he continues building his young team towards the 2023 World Cup.

With Cooper on the field and Hooper tireless as ever, their discipline was better and the handling errors that marred their past performances improved.

"They played all the way to the end and they showed great fight," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, who benefited from having star forward Duane Vermeulen and scrum-half Faf de Klerk returning from injury.

"Our discipline wasn't good and we didn't take opportunities when we had them."