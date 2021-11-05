UrduPoint.com

COP26 Braces For Youth Protests After Vague Emissions Pledges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

COP26 braces for youth protests after vague emissions pledges

Glasgow, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Thousands of youth activists were preparing to descend on Glasgow on Friday to protest against what they say is a dangerous lack of action by leaders at the COP26 climate summit.

Demonstrations are expected across the Scottish city to highlight the disconnect between the glacial pace of emissions reductions and the climate emergency already swamping countries across the world.

Organisers of the Fridays for Future global strike movement said they expected large crowds at the planned three-hour protest during COP26 "Youth Day", which will be attended by high-profile campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate.

"This UN Climate Summit, we're once again seeing world leaders saying big words and big promises," said Mitzi Joelle Tan, a climate justice activist from the Philippines.

"We need drastic carbon dioxide emission cuts, reparations from the Global North to the Global South to use for adaptation and to manage loss and damages, and we need to put an end to the fossil fuel industry." Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to hammer out how to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

The UN-led process requires countries to commit to ever-increasing emissions cuts, and enjoins richer, historical emitters to help developing countries fund their energy transformations and deal with climate impacts.

Countries issued two additional pledges on Thursday to reduce their fossil fuel consumption.

Twenty nations including major financiers the United States and Canada promised to end overseas fossil fuel funding by the end of 2022.

And over 40 countries pledged to phase out coal -- the most polluting fossil fuel -- although details were vague and a timeline for doing so not disclosed.

Thunberg was unimpressed, tweeting: "This is no longer a climate conference. This is a Global North greenwash festival." - 'Take responsibility' - Experts say a commitment made during the high-level leaders summit at the start of COP26 by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by at least 30 percent this decade will have a real short-term impact on global heating.

But environmental groups pointed out that governments, particularly wealthy polluters, have a habit of failing to live up to their climate promises.

"On Monday, I stood in front of world leaders in Glasgow and asked them to open their hearts to the people on the frontlines of the climate crisis," said Kenyan activist Elizabeth Wathuti, who addressed the conference's opening plenary.

"I asked them to take their historic responsibility seriously and to take serious action here. So far they haven't." Countries came into COP26 with national climate plans that, when brought together, puts Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century, according to the UN.

With just 1.1C of warming so far, communities across the world are already facing ever more intense fire and drought, displacement and economic ruin wrought by our heating climate.

"We are tired of fighting against the current 'normal -- the 'normal' we have is unviable, unsustainable and not enough," said Kenyan activist Kevin Mtai.

"We need to change."

Related Topics

Century Fire Protest World United Nations Canada Drought Paris Glasgow United States Philippines From Agreement Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to f ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to field first

6 minutes ago
 Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled traf ..

Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled trafficker

15 minutes ago
 18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate ..

18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate told

15 minutes ago
 Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

22 minutes ago
 Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex- ..

Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex-FATA: Senate told

26 minutes ago
 Price of onions, chicken go down

Price of onions, chicken go down

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.