COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target: Sharma

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The president of the COP26 climate summit called on countries to work together to avert the most devastating impacts of global warming as he opened the meeting on Sunday.

The summit will be the "last, best hope to keep 1.5C in reach", said Alok Sharma, referring to the temperature aspiration of the landmark Paris deal.