COP26 President Denies UK Rift Over Climate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet.

COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential for a green economic revolution.

"Sometimes people don't perceive the Conservatives as leading on this," the former business minister said on the sidelines of the conference in Manchester, northwest England.

"Cabinet colleagues actually understand why it's vitally important to get this right," he said, ahead of the two-week COP26 summit in Scotland starting on October 31.

"And we're seeing the benefits of that coming through in terms of growth, in terms of cutting emissions.

"This is a real, real opportunity to create jobs, to create growth, to have a healthier country, a healthier planet." In his speech closing the Conservative gathering on Wednesday, Johnson is also expected to talk up Britain's action on climate change and the need for global coordination.

Touring exhibitors' stands at the conference on Tuesday, Johnson rode an e-bike, got in a electric tractor, and played with a puzzle to assemble a zero-carbon energy house.

But at the Manchester gathering as a whole, the topic of climate change has been relegated to the back burner this week.

Sharma was not given one of the headline speaking slots.

