Copa America 2021 Moved To Brazil: CONMEBOL

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Copa America 2021 moved to Brazil: CONMEBOL

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :With two weeks to kickoff, South America's CONMEBOL football federation on Monday moved the Copa America 2021 to Brazil after stripping Argentina of matches amid a Covid-19 surge, and co-host Colombia due to social unrest.

"The CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil!" the federation said on its Twitter account. The tournament will be held as planned from June 13 to July 10.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

