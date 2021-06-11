Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil kicks-off the Copa America that almost never was on Sunday, on home soil for the second time in three years with minnows Venezuela as their opponents in a tournament already dominated by issues off the pitch.

After an often absurd odyssey, the 2020 Copa America kicks off a year late, in a different country and with fewer teams -- and, most perplexingly, in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic raging even more fiercly than it was 12 months ago when the health situation was deemed too dangerous to play.

Co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were stripped of their rights at the 11th hour, due mostly to the deteriorating pandemic situations in those countries but also deadly social unrest in the latter.

In stepped Brazil, supported by the country's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has made a name for himself downplaying the seriousness of the novel coronavirus.

Two years after the Selecao won a ninth title, also on home soil, Brazil are hosting the tournament even though the country has the world's second highest Covid-19 death toll after the United States, with 480,000 fatalities.

Even the reigning champions' players don't want to play.

"We are against organizing the Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team," the players said in a joint statement on social media earlier this week.

They also hit out at South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, saying they were "dissatisfied" with its handling of the tournament, adding a damning verdict that the organization would be "inadequate."Other players such as Argentina's Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez of Uruguay have criticized the decision to go ahead with the tournament in Brazil.