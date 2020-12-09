UrduPoint.com
Coral Reef Fish Behave Like Human In Domesticating Other Animals: Research

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

SYDNEY, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The complex behavior of a coral reef fish species living in Belize, Central America showed the trace of domestication of another animal, which is rarely observed in nature on species other than human, according to a new international study released earlier this week.

The study, led by researchers from Griffith University and Deakin University in Australia, has found the longfin damselfish, a highly territorial species that will drive off all but the planktonic mysid shrimp on a patch of the reef where they grow algae for food.

"Swarms of the mysid shrimp, who benefit from the protective refuge provided by damselfish, fertilize the algal farms with their waste, improving quality of the farmed algae, and in turn, the condition of the farmer, the damselfish," Dr. Rohan Brooker from Deakin University's Centre for Integrative Ecology said.

The mutually beneficial relationship between the two species has been regarded as not much different to how humans domesticate other animals for farming purposes.

"The field studies and behavioral experiments we conducted at Carrie Bow Cay Research Station, however, provided evidence the relationship between damselfish and mysids bares all the hallmarks of domestication, not dissimilar to how humans keep farm animals," Dr.

William Feeney from Griffith University's Environmental Futures Research Institute said.

"This is the first recorded case of a non-human vertebrate domesticating another species, and the first experimental evidence for a hypothesised pathway for how this domestication evolved." Researchers found the mysids shrimp were thriving in the shelter provided by damselfish and the relationships formed among the shrimp, the damselfish and other predators living in the reef were providing researchers useful insights into domestication by humans.

"This study highlights the important role that protection from predators also plays in domestication, with mysids shrimp quickly consumed by other predators when the damselfish farmer wasn't present," Feeney said.

"It is generally food scraps or shelter that are thought to have attracted animals to humans."

