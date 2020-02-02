UrduPoint.com
Cordoba Revels In Home Comforts As Cologne Rout Freiburg

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Berlin, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Colombian forward Jhon Cordoba scored for the sixth home game in a row as Cologne hammered Freiburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Cordoba's 55th-minute strike saw him become the first Cologne player since Klaus Allofs in 1984 to achieve the feat. He now has seven goals for the campaign, all of which have been scored in his past six home matches.

Defender Sebastiaan Bornauw opened the scoring for Cologne in the 29th minute, burying a ball which rebounded off Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow from a corner.

It was much of the same for Schwolow when Cordoba scored Cologne's second, with the Colombian pouncing on a parried effort from the Freiburg stopper.

Kingsley Ehizibue and Ismail Jakobs added a third and a fourth in second-half injury time to take the total to four for the home side.

The victory saw Cologne continue a remarkable run of form under new coach Markus Gisdol.

Taking over with Cologne on the bottom of the table with seven points from 11 matches, under Gisdol Cologne have now picked up 16 points in nine matches.

They have transformed themselves from likely relegation candidates to outsiders for the European placings.

For the visitors, after spending much of the season in the Champions League places, Freiburg have now lost to two promoted sides in as many weeks and picked up only four points from their past six games.

In Sunday's late match, Wolfsburg travel to bottom club Paderborn.

