UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coric Hits Out At Kyrgios For Adria Tour Virus Criticism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Coric hits out at Kyrgios for Adria Tour virus criticism

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Borna Coric has fired back at Nick Kyrgios for slamming those who took part in Novak Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour tennis exhibition, calling the opinionated Australian "a general after the battle".

Croat Coric, 23, was one of four players to test positive for coronavirus at the Balkans tournament last month, alongside Djokovic, the world number one's fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki and 19th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

Kyrgios has been highly critical of anyone who played in the tournament and branded the decision to hold it at all "boneheaded". The 25-year-old also took Djokovic and other top players to task for their "stupidity" and risky behaviour.

"I read what he wrote, but I simply don't care since he likes to be a 'general after a battle'," Coric told the Jutarnji List newspaper Monday when asked to comment Kyrgios' criticism.

"If someone else was teaching lessons I would have maybe understood, but Kyrgios ... It's somehow not realistic.

"But ok, it's his style, that's how he functions, I have no problem with that neither does it bother me on personal level.

" Kyrgios also lashed "selfish" Alexander Zverev after he was spotted partying despite vowing to self-isolate following Djokovic's Adria Tour.

"I agree it is not good, Zverev did a bad thing, but I don't see a need to criticise fellow players in such a way.

"I wouldn't do it, but again -- it's Kyrgios," the 23-year-old Croat added.

Coric, world number 33, said he was "pretty shocked" by his positive test and added that in the following two weeks he had no symptoms at all.

He said he exchanged text messages with Djokovic after the Adria Tour.

"As far as I know he also didn't have them (symptoms)." Djokovic resumed training earlier this month after testing negative.

The Serbian apologised for the event where players embraced across the net and later partie together at a nightclub.

Kyrgios and Zverev's spat led to the pair both dropping out of an exhibition event in Berlin earlier this month, in which they were due to play alongside world number three Dominic Thiem.

Related Topics

Tennis World Berlin Event All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.