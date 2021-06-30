UrduPoint.com
Cornet Knocks Fifth Seed Andreescu Out Of Wimbledon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Cornet knocks fifth seed Andreescu out of Wimbledon

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Bianca Andreescu's nightmare season continued on Wednesday when the 2019 US Open champion crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Alize Cornet of France.

The 21-year-old fifth seed missed both Rome and Madrid due to testing positive for Covid-19 and then was knocked out in the first round of the French Open.

Cornet, 31, whose best run at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2014, plays the winner of the match between Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen and Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

It was the second time this month that Cornet has beaten Andreescu having knocked her out in the second round of the Berlin tournament.

Andreescu is the latest high profile women's player to fail to progress to the second round.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams limped out of her match on Tuesday and two-time Wimbledon victor Petra Kvitova was knocked out on Monday.

Andreescu is still to win a main draw match at Wimbledon having lost in the first round as a qualifier in 2017.

