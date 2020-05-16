Corona-compliant cafes mark Austria reopening

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Cafes and restaurants were the latest part of Austria's economy to reopen Friday as coronavirus restrictions are eased -- but they will have to observe strict new safety conditions.

Staff have to cover their mouths and noses and tables must be at least one metre (three feet) apart with no more than four adults seated together -- more are allowed if they live in the same household.

Cafes and restaurants will also have to close at 11pm (2100 GMT) In the capital Vienna, drizzly spring weather may have put a dampener on people's hopes of heading to restaurant and cafe terraces, but some patrons were nevertheless keen to return to their favourite haunts.

The first two customers at Cafe Goldegg were 19-year-old students Fanny and Sophie, enjoying breakfast at a booth by the window.

"It was quite hard for us that the cafe was closed! We missed it and so we will be coming often I think," said Sophie, admitting it no longer had the same "cosy atmosphere" as before.

Waitress Suzi Pajkic greeted guests in the traditional attire of a black dress and white apron -- with the addition of a see-through plastic shield over her nose and mouth.

"We're hoping that our normal customers will all drop by and support us so that we can keep our jobs and this beautiful old coffee house going," Pajkic said, adding that the cafe has received many messages of support over the past two months.

The coffee houses -- where tourists normally have to queue to get in -- may struggle to match their normal footfall.

In one establishment, the famous Cafe Central, only a dozen or so tables were occupied late on Friday morning.

"We hope that those Viennese people who aren't in the habit of coming will want to discover this spot," waiter Helmut told AFP.

Shared objects such as salt shakers and bread baskets are not allowed under the new rules, and Cafe Central has also done away with the newspapers it normally offers customers with their coffee.