'Corona Time' In Europe's Main Migrant Camp In Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

'Corona time' in Europe's main migrant camp in virus lockdown

Lesbos Island, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In Europe's biggest asylum seeker camp of Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities are trying to keep residents apart from a population with at least three coronavirus cases.

But in a sprawling, overstretched facility that was already a health hazard before the virus made landfall in Greece, there is widespread concern.

"As you all know we are in corona time and... the (biggest) problem that we have is overcrowding inside these camps," Mohamed Omid, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan posted on Facebook Tuesday from inside Moria.

There have been 20 recorded deaths and 743 officially announced infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.

Three of the cases have been reported among Lesbos islanders.

There are nearly 38,000 people crammed into overstretched refugee centres on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos.

Moria alone has over 19,000.

- 'No chance of social distancing' - The European parliament's civil liberties, justice and home affairs committee this week called for urgent measures to relieve pressure on the camps.

"Many of those in the camps are already in precarious health situations due to the bad conditions in which they have lived for a long time," said Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, a Spanish socialist MEP who chairs the committee.

"There is no chance of isolation or social distancing, nor is it possible to ensure appropriate hygienic conditions," he said, adding that there are only six intensive care beds available on Lesbos.

As the island camps were originally intended to handle around 6,000 people, many sleep outdoors in makeshift shelters with minimal access to hygiene.

