Corona Virus Claims 4 More Lives In AJK Raising Death Toll To 348: 117 More Tested Positive In AJK During Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:10 PM

Corona Virus claims 4 more lives in AJK raising death toll to 348: 117 more tested positive in AJK during last 24 hours

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 28 (APP):After the death of 4 more victims of ongoing fast-rising spell of COVID-19, the death toll Sunday risen to 348 across the state, the official sources said.

Four fresh victims of the pandemic included one in Jhelum valley and 03 in Bagh districts.

As many as 71 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from the quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) after they were tested negative and recovery, the official sources added.

At the same time, at least 117 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, AJK health authorities officially told APP.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 145,585 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far (till Sunday March 28, 2021), according to the State health authorities. Out of all these, 12484 were found positive. Among all those tested positive, 10760 patients have been recovered and discharged from various State-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said that 117 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 16 from Mirpur district, 40 from Muzaffarabad, 11 from Poonch district, 25 from Bagh, 02 from Jhelum valley district, 09 from Bagh district, 16 from Palandri district, 13 from Bhimbher district and 11 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1075 suspects of corona virus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.

The State Health authorities have asserted that out of a total of registered 12484 patients, tested positive of the pandemic, 1297 patients have been kept in Home Isolation in various districts of AJK in line with the police of the AJK government besides the admission of 79 patients in various district hospitals in the State's fully furnished isolation and Corona wards have been set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli district. Ends /APP / AHR.

