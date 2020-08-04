UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona-virus Claims Another 212 Lives In Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Corona-virus claims another 212 lives in Iran

ANKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 212 new corona-virus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 17,617, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A further 2,751 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the case tally to 314,786, according to ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

She said more than 272,535 patients have recovered so far, while 4,132 are still hospitalized in critical condition.

Over 2.56 million tests have been conducted in Iran to date, Lari added.

The surge in daily fatalities has increased fears of a collapse of Iran's already overwhelmed health care system.

The virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China last December has spread to 188 countries and regions, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University's Corona-virus Resource Center.

More than 18.2 million virus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with over 694,000 deaths, and nearly 11 million recoveries.

Related Topics

Iran China Wuhan December 786 Investment Limited Million

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

11 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

20 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.