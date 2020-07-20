Corona Virus starts felling down in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 20 (APP):For the first time since outbreak of COVID-19 the world over, a rapid decline in spread of the virus on Monday was witnessed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where only 7 cases were registered during last 24 hours raising tally to 1922 .

A the same time, 1254 patients out of total of 1922 tested positive in the sate, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media.

They confirmed the registration of 7 new cases in AJK which include 03 each in Mirpur and Kotli and only case registered in Rawalakot.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 47 persons lives across the AJK which include 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 621 patients tested positive, 550 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 71 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of the state.

A total of 247 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours.

According to the Health Authorities, a total of 22741 suspected cases from various parts of the state were sent for test, of which a total of 1922 positive cases detected.

At the same time, the AJK health authorities said in a statement late Sunday a total of 19,979 persons were tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.