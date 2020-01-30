UrduPoint.com
Coronavirs Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases Jumps To 7711, 170 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Coronavirs update: Number of confirmed cases jumps to 7711, 170 deaths

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed cases jumped to 7,711 and 170 deaths since the new coronavirus outbreak in China, according to National Health Commission here on Thursday.

The 31 provinces including autonomous regions and municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 1737 new confirmed cases including the first confirmed case in Tibet, 131 new severe cases, and 38 new deaths - 37 cases in Hubei and 1 in Sichuan, 21 new cases were cured and discharged, and 4148 suspected cases were added.

Till the evening of January 29, the National Health Commission has received a cumulative report of 7711 confirmed cases, 31 cases of severe cases, 170 death cases, and cumulative cures and discharges from 31 provinces including(autonomous regions, municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

There were 124 cases with 12,167 suspected cases.

At present, 88,693 close contacts have been tracked. Of the 2,364 people who were released from medical observation on the same day, a total of 81,947 people are receiving medical observation.

A total of 25 confirmed cases were reported in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan: 10 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 7 in the Macao Special Administrative Region, and 8 in Taiwan.

