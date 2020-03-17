Coronavirus: Air Canada halves flights starting in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Air Canada said Monday it would cut in half the number of flights it operates, starting in April, citing plunging demand for travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation's flagship carrier, along with the rest of the global industry, is facing "a severe drop in traffic and a corresponding decline in revenue," the company said in a statement.

The airline said it struggles were the result of the outbreak and the ensuing travel restrictions imposed around the world, including in Canada and the United States.

It added, however, that it expects the disruption to be temporary, and hopes to mitigate revenue losses in part thanks to lower fuel costs and temporary layoffs.

Air Canada urged Ottawa to follow the lead of the US and several European countries who have approved or are considering bailouts for their airline industries.