UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus 'biggest Challenge For Germany Since WW2': Merkel

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Coronavirus 'biggest challenge for Germany since WW2': Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany is facing its biggest challenge since World War II in the fight against the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a television address urging citizens to heed sweeping confinement measures.

"The situation is serious. Take it seriously. Not since German reunification, no, not since the Second World War, has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity," the veteran leader said in her first-ever direct television appeal to the nation.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel World War TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korea's Statistics Shows COVID-19 Not Necessari ..

3 seconds ago

US, Iceland Discuss Steps to Revive Global Transpo ..

4 seconds ago

Trump Says Does Not See Reason to Suspend Foreign ..

6 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for preven ..

7 seconds ago

British pound dives over 4% against dollar

9 seconds ago

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.