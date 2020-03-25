Coronavirus calls into question PSA-Fiat Chrysler merger

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Will they or won't they? On top of the massive economic damage, the coronavirus pandemic now is casting doubt over the pending merger between PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), financial sources told AFP.

The tie-up, announced at the end of October and due to be finalized in early 2021 at the latest, would create the world's fourth-largest automaker, bringing under one roof brands like Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

Preparations are continuing, with legal teams working hard to get the green light from antitrust authorities, according to the sources who requested anonymity as they discussed this sensitive subject.

Meanwhile, auditors and financial advisors are working on paperwork required by the US Securities and Exchange Commission stock market regulator.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused global markets to tumble as it plunges the economy into recession, shutting down auto plants in Europe and the United States.

That has called into question the financial terms of the merger, according to the sources who are working on the transaction.

"The two groups need this merger in view of the heavy investments that must be made in electric cars, but they must recognize that, in view of the economic situation, for the merger to take place it will be necessary to review the initial financial terms," one of the sources said.

Karl Brauer, expert at Kelley Blue Book agreed, saying, "Assumptions about valuation of the companies, revenues projections, sales for 2020 and beyond for both companies, all those mathematical assumptions that were made during the talks essentially have to be re-evaluated now."PSA and FCA no longer "have the level of confidence that they had even a month ago in terms of sales revenues, market shares, products mix and products planning," he said.