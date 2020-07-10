UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Can Still Be Brought Under Control: WHO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Coronavirus can still be brought under control: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday, lamenting that global case numbers had more than doubled in the past six weeks.

"There are many, many examples from around the world," said Tedros, that even if the COVID-19 outbreak is "very intense, it can still be brought back under control".

Related Topics

World From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

26 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

26 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

26 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

26 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.