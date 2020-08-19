UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Case Found In US Open 'bubble'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Coronavirus case found in US Open 'bubble'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A positive test for coronavirus has been found in the New York tennis bubble where the US Open is set to take place later this month, the United States Tennis Association announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the USTA revealed that the person who has contracted the virus "is not a player" and is asymptomatic.

The finding comes after 1,400 tests for the disease were conducted since August 13 in the bubble at the Billie Jean King centre in New York City, where the Cincinnati ATP event and the US Open are to be staged.

The US Open, which was rescheduled to start on August 31, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a host of top players pulling out of the tournament.

Among those not taking part are men's world number two -- and last year's champion at Flushing Meadows -- Rafael Nadal and the majority of the top 10 from the WTA women's tour.

Ranked second in the world, on Monday Simona Halep became the latest star to skip the American Grand Slam, joining women's world number one Ashleigh Barty and reigning US Open champ Bianca Andreescu.

However the men's draw will feature world number one Novak Djokovic and other big Names like third-ranked Dominic Thiem and fellow top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Related Topics

Tennis World Cincinnati New York United States Rafael Nadal August Women Event From Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

50 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

16 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

51 minutes ago

US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply ..

16 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.