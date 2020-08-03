UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases, Deaths On Rise In Brazil, Mexico

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Brazil, Mexico

BUENOS AIRES/ANKARA , Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus claimed 541 more lives in Brazil and 274 others in Mexico in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Monday.

The second-hardest hit by the virus worldwide, Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 94,104, while the tally of cases surged to over 2.73 million, including 25,800 infected in the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of recoveries in the country has neared 2 million.

With a population of over 211 million, Brazil is seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

The death toll in Mexico hit 47,746 with 274 additions over the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

The total count of cases rose to 439,046, as 4,853 more people tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 289,394 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

The first coronavirus case in Mexico was recorded on Feb. 28 and the first fatality on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 689,400 people worldwide, with over 18 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 10.7 million people have recovered from the disease.

