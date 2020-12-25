UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Europe Top 25 Million: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Coronavirus cases in Europe top 25 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 25 million coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official health statistics at 1100 GMT on Friday.

The 52 nations are the world's worst affected zone in terms of the number of infections, followed by the US and Canada at 19,188,172, Latin America and the Caribbean at 15,024,469 and Asia at 13,617,004.

Europe was the first global region to clock half-a-million deaths on December 17.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

