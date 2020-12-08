UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Russia Surpass 2.5M

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 2.5M

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Russia exceeded the 2.5 million mark on Tuesday although the country reported a significant drop in the daily count.

Over the last 24 hours, 26,097 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus claimed 562 lives over the past day bringing the death toll to 44,159.

Recoveries went up by 24,938 to 1.98 million, Russia's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Currently, at least 489,324 people are getting treated for the virus in Russia.

Russian epidemiologists expect the pandemic to reach its peak by mid-December.

Russia's overall case tally is the fifth highest in the world, behind the US, India, Brazil, and France.

Related Topics

India World Russia France Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 minute ago

IESCO circle In-charges to hold online k'atcharies ..

2 minutes ago

Four fair-price stall cancelled for fleecing buyer ..

2 minutes ago

HSATI expresses grief over Siraj Qasim Taili demis ..

2 minutes ago

Peru president hit by resignation of second interi ..

2 minutes ago

Rally held to mark anti-corruption week

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.