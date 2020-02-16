Coronavirus cases on Japan ship rise to 355: minister

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals.

Of those, 355 people tested positive. Of those, 73 individuals are not showing symptoms," Katsunobu Kato told a roundtable discussion on public broadcaster NHK -- a rise of 70 from the last government toll.