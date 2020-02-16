UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases On Japan Ship Rise To 355

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Coronavirus cases on Japan ship rise to 355

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of people infected with the deadly new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday, as the United States, Canada and Hong Kong prepare to repatriate their residents on board.

The figure is a jump of 70 cases from a government tally released Saturday and comes as Katsunobu Kato voiced worries that the rising infection count among the nation's general population could mean the virus's spread has entered a new phase.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive," Kato told a roundtable discussion for public broadcaster NHK on conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Related Topics

Canada Hong Kong Japan United States Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

12 minutes ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.