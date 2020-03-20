UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Reported In Europe Pass 100,000: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Coronavirus cases reported in Europe pass 100,000: AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of cases of the new coronavirus reported in Europe has surpassed 100,000, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Thursday.

Europe has at least 100,470 recorded infections, including 4,752 deaths, overtaking Asia with 94,253 cases and 3,417 deaths.

This number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections as many countries test only those with the most severe symptoms.

