Coronavirus Cases Rising In Bangladesh's Refugee Camps

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Coronavirus cases rising in Bangladesh's refugee camps

DHAKA, Bangladesh,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:Pandemic cases are on surge at one of the largest refugee camps of the world in Bangladesh, where more than 1.1 million people have been living stateless for years.

According to the latest report of the Bangladeshi refugee commissioner's office released early Thursday, 48 Rohingya have been infected by coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cases in the refugee settlements to 1,921.

So far, 20 Rohingya in Bangladesh have died due to the virus in the camps located in the southern district of Cox's Bazar, also the country's main tourist hub.

To stem the spread of the virus in the squalid Rohingya makeshift tents, 744 Rohingya, including 58 who have been sent to isolation in the last 24 hours, are currently under quarantine.

"The cumulative number of contacts quarantined is 6,098," the report added.

Meanwhile, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have also been demanding to be included in the vaccination drive.

" On average, five to six people live in a single room while our tents are located in a row side by side. We frequently meet each other. So it's urgent to vaccinate us immediately to avert any untoward consequences in near future," Abdur Rohim, a Rohingya refugee at the Kutupalang camp, told Anadolu Agency.

Underlining the risk factors Rohingya have been facing, he added: "It's really tougher for us to maintain social distance and other COVID-19 health instructions due to the congested environment and so we are at high risk of being contaminated by the viruses."

