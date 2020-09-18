Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide: AFP tally

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide topped 30 million on Thursday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

The grim landmark came as the World Health Organization warned of "alarming rates of transmission" of Covid-19 across Europe.

The total coronavirus death toll has topped 943,000 since it surfaced in China late last year, with the United States registering the highest national figures.