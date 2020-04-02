UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Top 900,000 Worldwide: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Coronavirus cases top 900,000 worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :More than 900,000 cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday using official sources.

At least 905,589 infections including 45,719 deaths, have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally, with 203,608 cases and 4,476 deaths in the United States where the pandemic is spreading rapidly.

Italy with 110,574 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,155 deaths. Spain has 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths and China has 81,554 cases and 3,312 deaths.

Related Topics

China Spain United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

2 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

21 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

3 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.