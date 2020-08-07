UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Pass 19 Million: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 19 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2300 GMT Friday.

At least 19,000,553 cases and 712,315 deaths have now been registered.

Forty percent of cases were in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-affected countries with 4,870,367 cases (159,864 deaths) and 2,912,212 infections (98,493 deaths) respectively.

