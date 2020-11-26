UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Top 60 Million: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 60 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

In total 60,014,291 infections, including 1,415,258 million deaths, have been recorded around the world since the pandemic emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries test only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

