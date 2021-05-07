Coronavirus claims 3,258,595 lives since outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,258,595 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 155,981,070 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 13,956 new deaths and 850,571 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,915 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,550 and the United States with 776.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 580,064 deaths from 32,605,023 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 416,949 deaths from 15,003,563 cases, India with 234,083 deaths from 21,491,598 cases, Mexico with 218,173 deaths from 2,358,831 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,583 deaths from 4,428,553 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 293 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 276, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 267, Montenegro 243 and the Republic of North Macedonia 242.

Europe overall has 1,086,526 deaths from 51,243,444 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 943,892 deaths from 29,557,728 infections, and the United States and Canada 604,552 deaths from 33,867,256 cases.

Asia has reported 365,219 deaths from 28,650,088 cases, the middle East 133,721 deaths from 8,008,076 cases, Africa 123,625 deaths from 4,610,526 cases, and Oceania 1,060 deaths from 43,956 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.