Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in AJK raising death toll to 40: 36 new COVID-19 positive cases detected

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):Four more persons died of novel coronavirus in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours raising the death toll to 40 following the pandemic across the dtate so far, it was officially declared on Tuesday.

And at the same time 36 fresh coronavirus suspects, tested positive, were registered and hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1419 in the liberated territory , the state health authorities told APP here.

As many as 788 patients out of total of 1419 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, had recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities added.

47 patients were discharged after having been completely recovered in the state-run hospitals in various parts of the state during last 24 hours.

The state health services authorities confirmed the registration of 36 new cases in AJK – which include 2 in Mirpur, 17 in Muzaffrarabad 08 in Kotli and 09 in Bhimbher district.

Four of the fresh ill-fated persons died of the pandemic include 2 died in capital city of Muzaffarabad and one each in Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

Since a total of 40 causalities following the pandemic have so far been reported across AJK. These included 15 in Muzaffarabad, 04 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh 03 Rawalakot 07, in Bhimbher 02 district.

Among a total of 591 patients tested positive, 452 housed in various home isolation and rest of 139 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 293 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 18,016 suspected cases from various parts of the state were sent for test, of which the results of 17964 had been received with a total of 1419 positive cases across the State so far.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday a total of 15859 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.