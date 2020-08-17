UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 620 Lives In Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Coronavirus claims 620 lives in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES/ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus continues to claim lives across the world with Brazil registering hundreds of new deaths and cases over the past day.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, 620 more people died due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 107,852.

The tally of confirmed cases rose to over 3.34 million with around 23,101 new patients.

With a population of 46 million, Sao Paulo remains the hardest-hit region with more than 699,493 cases and over 26,582 deaths.

Over 2.43 million people have recovered from the virus in Brazil, known as the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America.

