Coronavirus Claims 684 More Lives In Brazil

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Coronavirus claims 684 more lives in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus continues to claim lives across the world, with Brazil registering hundreds of new deaths and cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 684 more people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 108,536.

The tally of confirmed cases has neared 3.36 million with around 19,373 new patients.

With a population of 46 million, Sao Paulo remains to be the hardest-hit region with 702,655 cases and 26,899 deaths. Over 2.48 million people have recovered from the disease there.

Brazil, which has a population of over 221 million, is known as the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America.

