UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Another 753 Lives In France: Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus claims another 753 lives in France: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak has claimed another 753 lives in the last 24 hours in France, bringing the country's total fatalities to 17,920, top French health official Jerome Salomon said Thursday.

But the number of virus patients hospitalised dropped by 474 and the number in critical care fell by 209, the health ministry's number two official said.

"The spread of the virus is stabilising at a high level," he added.

Among the dead were 11,060 who died in hospital and 6,860 in care homes or other establishments, he said.

The number of people remaining in critical care was 6,248 which, though down slightly, outstrips the 5,000 specialist reanimation beds in French hospitals, meaning there are "still tensions" on hospital services, said Salomon.

The current situation corresponds with a "plateau" in the number of cases, he said, while stressing that people need to continue to respect the lockdown rules.

On Monday France extended its nationwide lockdown until May 11.

Related Topics

Dead France Died May Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

25 minutes ago

G20 ministers say overcoming COVID-19 &#039;urgent ..

40 minutes ago

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.